Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

Friday Night Live at Madisonville City Park will feature The Commodores Experience with the founder of The Commodores, Thomas McClary!

While you’re listening, enjoy vendors, the kidz zone with inflatables, live characters, and more, the show starts at seven, and you’ll never guess how much it costs…

Not a penny!





And a chance to watch a classic film at the Old National Public Theatre is tonight.

Melanie Daniels meets Mitch Brenner in a San Francisco pet store and decides to follow him home.

She brings with her the gift of two love birds and they strike up a romance.

One day birds start attacking children at Mitch’s sisters party.

A huge assault starts on the town by attacking birds.

Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds” starts at 7:30pm.

American country and gospel vocal quartet The Oak Ridge Boys take the stage at Victory Theatre tonight.

These guys have produced some of the most world-famous and most well-known country and crossover hits (such as “Elvira”, “Bobbie Sue”, and “American Made) and maybe they’ll play a few of those.

The concert starts at 7pm, and seats on Ticket Master start at thirty six bucks.

And Saturday is stacked, but we only have three minutes, so here’s some of it.

Celebrate the 3rd annual HOLA Latino Festival, tomorrow from 11:00am to 8:00pm at historic Bosse Field.

They’ll have kumbia and Latin pop bands, plus over 30 Latin food vendors and food trucks, kids area, arts and crafts, and much more!

It’s just seven bucks to get in, and kids twelve and under are free!

When was the last time you read some thought provoking poetry?

Tim Heerdink will be signing copies of his new collection of poetry, Red Flag and Other Poems, tomorrow at Barnes and Noble.

Proceeds from the book go to the C.A.N.D.L.E.S. Holocaust Museum and Education Center ran by Auschwitz survivor Eva Mozes Kor.

And aargh!

It’s a pirate party to benefit Stop Light City!

Tomorrow at the VFW on Avenue of Flags, become a certified pirate.

Walk the plank, get a pirate name, play games, do crafts and enjoy lots of music and fun!

Pirate attire is highly encouraged!

Kids admission is 15 dollars, and all proceeds will benefit Stop Light City Playground!

And there’s a very important birthday party tomorrow……

Your favorite downtown bar, The Peep Hole, is having a party to celebrate 10 years of ownership under Mr. Steve J. Alsop.

Think the World’s Fair meets Lollapalooza meets your grandmother’s rockin’ tea party.

Chaos will ensue tomorrow from 5-10:30pm.

And don’t forget that “Big the Musical” runs this weekend!

Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward kid.

At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become big.

To his shock, his wish is granted!

In the end, he discovers that there s much more to being an adult than he bargained for and learns that we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time.

