Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

Head over to Secret Headquarters for Fortnite Friday.

Play the popular game with state of the art 4k TV’s with high-end, comfy gaming chairs in the VIP gamer room, 4pm to 9pm for just $7.50,

plus, you get the arcade for free!

That’s an extra 25-35 games they can play.





A great date night starts with art.

Head over to the Rumjahn Gallery for the opening reception for two of the Rumjahn Gallery’s represented artists; Penny MacLeod & Kyle Eckert.

View an eclectic juried mix of art like needlepoint design, ceramic pieces, acrylic on canvas and mixed media.

This event is free, and open to the public!

And we just gave you a sneak peek, Shakespeare in the Park is this weekend!

Sir John Falstaff, staying in Windsor and down on his luck, decides to restore his fortunes by seducing the wives of two wealthy citizens.

Said housewives are faithful to their husbands and they’re seriously offended.

But, our girls also have a sense of humor.

(Hey. Shakespeare doesn’t call them “merry” for nothing.)

Feminine wit and wisdom triumph once again as the amused and annoyed wives teach Sir John a lesson in this bubbling, popular comedy sure to please everyone in the family.

Catch it tonight, Saturday, and Sunday at 6:30 pm on the Willard Library lawn.

PS, it’s free!

Get ready to see men in kilts, Saturday…The Highland Games celebration will include a 5k kilted run, traditional Scottish Highland games, Scottish food and bagpipe and drum bands throughout the day.

All the Braveheart fun is at Angel Mounds.

It’s one last hurrah for the 2018 season:

Demolition City Roller Derby invites you to join them for their medieval/fantasy themed Derby & Dragons bout at Swonder Ice Arena!

Doors open @ 4:30,tickets are $10, with kids 12 and under free.

Show your current student ID or military ID and tickets are only $7!

And Jive After 5 at Lamasco Saturday will be a different one…

Ladies of Lyrics is local favorite Logan Dyer and Friends featuring the areas best female vocalists!

It’s free, and you can enjoy the soulful belting of Cynthia Murray, Angel Rhodes, and Shelley Long, and I’ll will be joining them with, as Logan puts it, “her pure buttery, baby doll, real jazzy voice”.

The area’s biggest and best summer time car show is back!

The 2nd Annual Evansville Parking Garage Car Show benefits cops connecting with kids at the Dream Car Museum.

See amazing and cool cars, play in a dyno shootout and shop car vendors and enjoy food and drink.

It’s fun for all ages!

There’s a $20 entry fee per car,

But free for people to enter!

And there’s a lot more over on the city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville, go check it out, find something fun to do in our amazing city, and have The Best Day Ever!

