Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

The work week is almost over, that means it’s time for me to give you some picks for what to do this weekend.

First up, celebrate the area’s German heritage at Volksfest!

Head over to Germania Maennerchor starting at 11am today, and enjoy brats, kraut balls, pig knuckles, dancing, and music by Rhine Valley Brass and other bands.

Remember that kids are only allowed to join in before 2:30pm.

And it’s like theatre, Stage 2 is hosting a reading for the Summer Playwriting Workshop!

Starting at 6pm tonight, at USI, mingle with your favorite playwright’s and actors, and see the work these playwrights have put in over the last month!

The audience will be asked to rank the plays 1 through 7, with 1 being the play they’d most like to see produced, and it’s free!

Snacks and drinks will be provided, also free of charge.

Jackie says the weather will be nice, so hop on your hog, and head over to Kevin’s Backstage Bar and Grill for their Bike Night with Bud’s Harley Davidson!

Bonus!

They’ll have door prizes and giveaways all night, and live music featuring Nick Gregory.

The party starts at six.

And let’s get ready to rumble…!

New Focus Wrestling is tonight at the new Lobo Lounge.

Expect brutal single matches, epic tag team battles, and maybe even a championship bout for the belt!

The first bell rings at 7:30 tonight.

And you can make the quick trip to New Harmony for a unique show.

It is July 4, 1944, and 42-year old Matt Friedman, has shown up unannounced and certainly uninvited to press his suit to marry 31-year old Sally Talley, the daughter of a conservative Protestant family.

Between them, there is a chance for what has eluded them well into adulthood, love and fulfillment.

And this is a quick show, clocking in at just ninety seven minutes.

Let’s move on to Saturday.





See and shop for the fur babies at Another Chance for Animals’ Vendor and Craft Fair at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum!

Expect about 75 booths of goodies, and get this, entry fee will be up to you!

You can give a monetary donation, pet food, or supplies.

They will also have a cat vs dog contest for the monetary donations.

Meet hometown hero, professional bowler Matt Sanders at Franklin Lanes tomorrow!

He’ll be signing autographs, there will be prizes, and lots of fun.

Don’t forget to lace up those ugly bowling shoes, and play a game or two.

And enjoy a kickboxing competition tomorrow at Piston’s.

It’s Punch for Lunch, from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Lots of other businesses will be there, like Secret Headquarters and High Score Saloon, to make sure this all ages event is a blast for everyone.

All money raised from this event will go directly to the EVSC to use in aid for the lunch funding program and other programs as they see the most need for.

And there’s so much more on The Best Day Ever Evansville’s city calendar, like Comedy Night at SPE, Tiki Week at Mo’s House, Market Days at The Farmhouse Charm, and Designer Bag Bingo.

Check it out, and have The Best Day Ever!!

