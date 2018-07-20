Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

The weekend is fast approaching, and this time I’m actually here in person to give you a list of fun things to do.

I haven’t been cheating on you Evansville, I’ve been away shooting our travel show, Route44 (tune in for that, weekends on CBS44 and FOX44 starting next month), but I’m back!

And this weekend is gonna be epic!

This weekend in Newburgh, you can enjoy Newburgh Remembers.

Visit a live re-enactment of a settler’s village selling goods, clothing and souvenirs under canvas tents.

But don’t fear, modern day refreshments, food and treats will be offered by local vendors.





That’s tonight at the Old Lock and Dam Park, at 5:30pm.

Saturday, at 10:30am, watch the raid and capture of Newburgh narrative, the story of Newburgh’s capture by Confederate forces led by Brigadier General Adam R. Stovepipe Johnson and a guerilla band without a shot being fired.

If you’re a fan of The King, you’ll love this…

Elvis impersonator Kenny Presley is performing at Zion UCC in Henderson, tonight.

Tickets are just eighteen dollars, and they will offer concessions.

We gave you a sneak peek, the Warrick County summer musical is this weekend!

Follow the story of Quasimodo, the deformed gypsy boy who is adopted by the villainous Frollo, and kept locked in a tower.

The one day he takes a chance and escapes into the city, he meets Esmerelda, and gets a taste of what it’s like to be an outsider in Paris in the 1800’s.

With a massive stage, and super talented cast, this ain’t your mama’s high school musical.

And even more theatre, Nunsense is this weekend in New Harmony!

The five wacky little sisters of Hoboken have entertained audiences for years by using their talents to raise a bit of the cash necessary to hold funerals for those in their order who have succumbed to eating some bad vichyssoise.

Don’t let the note of tragedy fool you; this musical is a hoot and a half!

And here’s your 44Friday night live music guide…

The hard rocking Hyper Tensions are celebrating a 4 song album release at PG, and are being joined by Cairo Jag and Faerie Ring.

And this is too great…you may remember them from their Super Bowl half-time commercial, straight out of Las Vegas, Piston’s Bar and Grill will feature, Mini Kiss!

And you only get to see this amazing band twice a year, Black Water Brass is back, and joining them at Bokeh Lounge is local favorite Opal Fly with Kapow!

And Tugs Versus Laylow take that big stage at Lamasco.

Have you ever wanted to be a superhero or wondered what would it take to leap over a building in a single bound?

Imagine yourself as a comic character at CMoE’s Kids’ Comic Con, Saturday, from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Activities will include face painting, comic books, real superheroes, costume contests, and plenty of prizes!

Splash into summer with a free cook-out at Mosby Pool.

Swim and dive, play Marco Polo with your friends, then get a free hot dog, chips, cookies and bottled water with admission.

And Veronica can take this one…learn all about the creepy crawly world of insects & spiders!

This family-friendly event will include hands-on activities and lots of opportunities to meet live critters.

This event is included in the cost of admission to the Nature Center and Preserve and is free to members!

I’m not lying, it’s an epic weekend, so head over to the city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com for even more of what’s happening in our city!

