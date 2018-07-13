Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s Friday the Thirteenth, but don’t be scared, it’s almost the weekend!

All weekend long, you can make the quick trip to new harmony for the new harmony music festival and school! This is an all-acoustic music fest with chamber music, jazz, traditional music, improv, folk dance, art, pop-up concerts, free events, summer music school, and family-oriented fun.

Do you have a favorite summer-time cocktail? With the taste of summer event at varsity liquors, you can walk around the store and sample popular summer wines, spirits, and beer. All of the distributors will be there to give you ideas on what pairs best pool-side or ideas for your summer parties

And what’s more romantic than a beautiful ballet? When you’re watching it under the night sky. Join Evansville ballet for a casual evening under the stars, complete with food, theatre, and dance! Ballet under the stars is a fun & kid-friendly event that will also host pizza revolution & lollys pop bar Plus a sneak peek of the hunchback of Notre Dame presented by the Warrick county summer musical. Even better yet — admission is free. Bring a blanket and your friends and family!

And all weekend long at old national events plaza, you can watch the 30th annual EVSC summer musical: Hello Dolly! Matchmaker Dolly Levi travels to Yonkers to find a partner for “half-a-millionaire” Horace Vander-Gelder, convincing his niece, his niece’s intended, and his two clerks to travel to New York city along the way. Tickets start at $12.50 for adults and $6.50 for students.

Get your dancing feet ready for Volksfest with bierstube boot camp at Germania Maennerchor. Learn to waltz, polka and schottische with ease thanks to Evansville international folk dancers. And…it’s free!

And you’ve seen a sneak peek…five women wearing the same dress, the hilarious comedy by Alan Ball, think six feet under and true blood, is a story of female bonding, drinking, dishing, and sex that also quietly explores the social glass ceiling for women of a certain age. These bridesmaids may all be dressed the same, but they couldn’t be more different from each other. Watch them hide out in a tiny bedroom while they talk, laugh, argue, cry, console one another, and slowly become friends. In this wickedly funny, irreverent, and touching celebration of the women’s spirit.

And Saturday, head over to Bud’s Harley Davidson for a good ole fashion vintage motorcycle show and shine at vintage day. Aside from some gorgeous bikes, there will be door prizes, awards, an ice cream social, live music from patriotic soul, and food trucks.

Also Saturday, get ready to rumble! Demolition derby action is back at Swonder ice arena. Tickets are ten dollars and kids under twelve are free!

We hope you get out and have the best day ever!

