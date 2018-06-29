Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

The weekend’s on its way, and I’ve got some awesome ideas for the perfect excursions!

Love those classic arcade games?

Party for a cause at High Score Saloon!

Every quarter you pump into the pinballs tonight will be donated directly back to It Takes a Village.

There will also be a $3 cover and every bit of that will go to care for pups and kittens that need food, medicine, blankets and toys.

so, if you feel like bringing any of that they’ll take it.

Or if you’re looking for a low-key casual date night idea?

Hit up the opening reception of “A Dog’s Life” tonight, featuring the work of Philadelphia artist Jay McClellan, at Gamut Gallery!

This event is free and open to the public.





Have you ever tried sake?

You can tonight at Varsity Liquors.

Stop in and sit at the bar while John Perkins from Crossroads Vintners educates you about the Japanese rice wine.

He will be there from 5 to 7:00 pm.

And there’s a chance to watch some live theatre this weekend.

“The Prayer” runs tonight and tomorrow at Memorial Baptist Church.

Alton “Fuzzy” Turner is preparing to retire from “Fuzzy’s Barbershop” with hopes that his son Curtis will continue the legacy established for generations to come.

Curtis has given little attention to his father’s interest, and instead is having the best time of his life and what starts out as another day will test the legacy of Fuzzy’s Barbershop .

And who’s ready to get nappy?!

They’re an American alternative southern rap quartet best known for their hit singles “Po’ Folks”, “Awnaw”, and “Roun’ the Globe”…

You grew up to their southern fried style, and they’re headed to Lamasco tonight!

The party starts at ten with Kelo kicking things off.

You can find tickets at Eventbrite, or go to Lamasco’s Facebook page and find the event.

They’re twenty two bucks, with a small fee for ordering online.

Saturday, a group of women at One Life are hosting a workshop specifically for women, to explore the things that sometimes keep them from getting to where they want to be in leadership and in faith.

The “Free to be Awakened // Women’s Workshop” is at One Life East from 9 am to 1 pm.

And it’s Glitter and Traditions thirtieth birthday, and how are they celebrating?

By giving away a $500 shopping spree gift certificate!

Just go to the store to register – no purchase necessary.

Drawing will be held Saturday!

Saturday night, you can bask in the glow of the moon, as you paddle down Hovey Lake with Canoe Evansville.

The Moonlight Paddle event is for ages 7 and up.

All equipment is provided.

It’s $15 for Wesselman members, $20 for nonmembers.

And we all know that the Shriners Fest is happening, but do you know about the WWII re-enactment?

It’s pretty dope.

They come over to Dress Plaza in boats, the airplanes are overhead, and machine guns are rattling away.

Check out that action, Saturday.

And Sunday, it’s opening day at Ellis Park!

Watch the races, place your bets, grab some race day food and drinks, you’ll never guess what it costs to get in.

Nothing!

There’s so much going on in our beautiful city!

Check out that calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com, and have The Best Day Ever.

