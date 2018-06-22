Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

The weekend is coming, and I’ve got some picks from that city calendar, to get you out and about having The Best Day Ever.

It’s gonna be a wet one, so we’re going to focus mainly on indoor events.

Looking for some live hoop action?

The Dust Bowl is going strong at the CK Newsome Center tonight and tomorrow, and it’s not just basketball, there are vendors, entertainment, giveaways, contests, prizes, and activities for the whole family!

Friday Night Live is back (in Madisonville) for it’s 18th season with free concerts, and tonight is O Town with Ryan Cabrera, and One Tree Hill’s Tyler…

Every woman in her 30’s is now gasping for air…

So, this info may be less exciting now, but there will also be vendors, the kidz zone with inflatables, live characters, and more.

And remember, it’s free!





Two chances for theatre this weekend, first is “Born Yesterday” at Murphy Auditorium in New Harmony.

Billie Dawn, showgirl and fiancé of corrupt businessman Harry Brock, goes along with him to Washington while he pursues his business of bribing congressmen to secure favorable contracts.

Embarrassed by her ignorance despite her “arm candy” appeal, Harry arranges for Billie to be tutored by newspaperman Paul Varrel.

This production runs through the weekend, and again next weekend.

And the other production is close to home, right at the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana.

What happens when someone in a place of power abuses their trust?

The troupe at The Proscenium found out firsthand.

This is a story of manipulation, abuse, gas lighting, and betrayal in the Chicago theatre community.

The Proscenium opens tonight, and runs through the weekend.

And now for Saturday, you’ve got Another Chance for Animals’ Pet Fest at Bethel United Church of Christ.

It is going to be kind of like a summer social, with plate lunches in the dining hall, the gym will have the adoption event and Chinese auction with lots of stuff!

Outside there will be a petting zoo, 2 bounce houses, 7 games, (all will have gift card prizes).

There will be vendors, desserts, burgers, hot dogs, walking tacos and more!

And we have a few places for steals and deals.

First up is an upscale yard sale at Stef L’s Amour on Haynie’s Corner.

There will be vendors, food trucks and food vendors, and music, a bouncy house for children while you shop,

clothing, household items, shoes, furniture, plants, natural body products, designer men and women clothing and more.

And the Kids’ Flea Market is Saturday at CMoE.

From 10am-3pm, enterprising children 16 years and younger will sell their outgrown toys, books, cd’s, games, and handmade craft items.

Or get dolled up for a black tie evening of amazing bourbon, cigars, and dancing!

The Raisem’ Up Right Ball is Saturday from 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm at Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden.

Spend the evening sipping on bourbon while smoking a cigar listening to the animals singing in the night.

And if you want more choices?

We’ve got ’em!

