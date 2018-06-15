Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

The weekend is almost here, and I’ve got some picks from that city calendar, to get you out and about having The Best Day Ever.

First up, it’s too big not to mention…the 28th Annual WC Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival is going strong today in Henderson.

Enjoy free live blues performances at a beautiful outdoor riverfront venue… Audubon Mill Park.

Select downtown restaurants will be hosting Handy lunch breaks and Handy happy hours!

Today’s line-up includes the Beat Daddys, Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters, and Samantha Fish.

Take the family out for some fun at River City Recreation tonight.

It’s Bowling for Rhinos!



This is a night of bowling and a silent auction with many unique animal related items, gift certificates and much more!

Join the zookeepers and staff from Mesker Park Zoo in raising money to donate to rhino habitat conservation!

Ticket price includes bowling, shoe rental, event t-shirt, free soda and access to the silent auction.

And get ready for some baseball action with a twist!

It’s Superhero Night at Bosse Field!

Dress up as your favorite superhero, and enjoy hard hitting action from your Frontier League Champions along with some fan favorite superhero characters.

There’s also a costume contest and an on field parade!

It all kicks of at 6:30 tonight.

And let’s get ready to rumble!

WWE NXT Live is tonight at Old National Events Plaza!

See the likes of NXT champion Aleister Black, NXT women’s champion Shayna Baszler, NXT North American champion Adam Cole, and more.

Doors open at 6:00pm, tickets start at $23.

Start Saturday off right with a run, or just watch the fun.

It’s the Boxer Run 5K downtown.

Festivities will begin at 7am and the 5k (3.1 mile) run and the 1 mile walk will both begin at 8:00 am.

Wear your comfiest boxers and help raise awareness for the importance of colon screenings!

Not down for a boxer run?

How about a poker run?

It’s just $10 per rider, and all money raised will be donated to Henderson County Humane Society.

Registration is at 9:30am, with the first bike out at 10am from Eastgate Family Restaurant in Henderson.

The last bike rides out at 11am.

Or maybe you’ll run for beer?

Starting at 3pm, run, walk, or ride a 3-mile (ish) course between Main Street and Haynie’s Corner.

You get 6 mini-beers, at 6 bars, and a t-shirt – for just $25!

Just drink and run responsibly.

The fast paced, brutal action of the Demolition City Roller Derby is back tomorrow!

This is game one of the season and is a star-studded co-ed scrimmage featuring skaters from all over the tristate, as well as some familiar faces from DCRD.

The girls encourage everyone to dress up and represent their favorite sci-fi fandom!

Tickets are $10, with kids 12 and under free.

Re-live the night of your life with Adult Prom at the Ramada inn in Henderson!

This is a formal red carpet affair where you can experience prom for your first time ever or relive your prom all over again.

Come dressed to impress, a professional photographer will be available to capture all of your prom memories.

A prom king and queen will be crowned along with a prize for the best dressed couple.

And I’ll be your host on that red carpet.

And if none of these entice you?

Find an I Love the 90’s party, live music, drag shows, hooping classes and more at thebestdayeverevansville.com.

