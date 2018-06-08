Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

Get ready, it’s almost the weekend, and I’ve come up with some really great ways for you to get out in the Tri-State!

There’s so much happening, that we’re diving right in…

OMGCon has returned to Owensboro!

Video game tournaments, cosplay meet-ups, special guests, table-top gaming, Q and A’s, and celebrity autograph sessions all at the Owensboro Convention Center.

Tickets for today are $30, tomorrow they’re $35, go Sunday for $25, or make it a weekend for $55.

Head to the riverfront after work tonight, Evansville’s Evening on the River starts at 5pm.

Stroll up and down the street with a glass of wine or libation and hear live local bands, enjoy free tastings from the city’s best local restaurants, and much more!

Even better?

All proceeds go to: Evansville’s city parks and Keep Evansville Beautiful nonprofit program.

Or sail away on a Sunset Cruise on Patoka Lake!

For $89 per couple, or $45 per individual, enjoy food pairings with five to seven tastings of wine, 2 full glasses of your favorite, and a sweet souvenir glass.

The cruise will follow the sun as it sets over the water.

You might even spot some eagles, like we did when we went.

Love sidewalk chalk?

Saturday is the 3rd Annual Historic Newburgh Farmers Market Community Chalk Art event!

Artists of all abilities and ages are encouraged to help transform concrete along the rivertown trail into vibrant colors and works of art.

All participants will be given a 24 pack of sidewalk chalk and assigned a free space to showcase their work.

Prizes will be awarded for each age category.

Also Saturday, visit beautiful New Harmony, and shop too!

The Golden Raintree Antique Show will pop up on Main Street and inside the Ribeyre Gymnasium, rain or shine tomorrow,

and will feature vendors from six states!

It runs Saturday and Sunday, and guess how much admission is?

FREE!

Saturday is also Market Day at The Farmhouse Charm!

They promise to have fabulous food, shopping with the most awesome vendors, wonderful live music, activities for the kiddos, and giveaways galore!!

That starts at 10am.



When was the last time you visited Mt. Vernon’s riverfront?

The 3rd Annual Water Street Wine Fest is tomorrow.

Raise your glasses and enjoy a day at the riverfront while tasting wine, beer, and food from local restaurants and caterers!

It’s $20 per person, or take your sweetheart and pay $30 per couple!

Admission includes your tasting glass, free tastings from wine vendors, and musical entertainment.

Enjoy food from Flying Pigs Barbecue, a cash bar, and music on the Joan Marchand bridge tomorrow, at Barbecue on the Bridge.

The fun starts at 4:30pm, with music at 5pm, tickets are $40 each, and bonus, this event benefits United Caring Services!

And if none of this speaks to your spirit of adventure?

There are tons of events on the calendar, like Sunday Market, Drag me to Brunch, art receptions, Rolling Thunder, a Newburgh pub crawl and more.

Find them all at thebestdayeverevansville.com.

