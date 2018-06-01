Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

Friday is when I goes inside The Best Day Ever Evansville’s city calendar to help you plan an epic weekend!

If you’ve bookmarked that calendar, you already know what a big weekend it is here!

If not, you have two chances today to catch a ballet…the classic tale, Peter and the Wolf, is being presented by Ballet Indiana, and the iconic score?

Will be performed by Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra!

There is a 10am performance today, a 7pm performance tonight, and you can also watch it Saturday at 7pm, at the Academy for Innovative Studies Diamond campus.

grab your lunch for this free brown bag series: join the museum’s Curator of History as he discusses Evansville’s WWII shipyard.

He will explore a shipyard that became the largest producer of landing ships, tanks, and LSTs during the conflict.

The lecture begins at noon at the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science.





And boom!

Boom Fest is back!

Today, enjoy rides, games, food booths and performing drum-lines.

Rides and games will run today from 5 to 10pm and 3 to 10pm on Saturday.

Ride wristbands will be $15.

Admission and parking are free!

And get ready for some flackle football…it’s the Blondes versus the Brunettes at Harrison High School tonight!

Doors open at 6pm with kickoff at 7pm.

Alzheimer’s Association Rivalz is a volunteer-driven event that engages young professionals in friendly but fierce flag football games around the country to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.

Kids 12 and under are free, adults 10 bucks at the door!

And if you’re an Elton John,

VO

Bruce Hornsby or Billy Joel lover,

You’ll adore my friends Lucas Jack!

They’ve opened for bands like Foreigner, Styx, and Night Ranger, and tonight they’re at Lamasco Bar and Grill!

Moving on to Saturday, get ready for step back in time with this ancient Chinese tradition.

Dragon Boat Racing returns to the Deaconess Sports Park, starting at 8am.

See who captures the flag until 6pm.

And he’s one of the most famous nerds in America, Comic Book Men’s Ming Chen is coming to town!

Join Secret Headquarters for the grand opening of the VIP gamer’s lounge and their Funko Pop! Exhibit.

There will be prizes and unique kid friendly (and grown-up kid friendly) fun all day and night!

Saturday and Sunday, head over to historic New Harmony for the Arts in Harmony Festival.

This open air art and music fair is free, and starts at 9am Saturday, and 10am Sunday.

This year’s event will also focus on the written word and the culinary arts.

And there will also be an art and antique stroll along with the event.

And multi Grammy winner,

Marty Stuart and his Superlatives hit the stage at the Lincoln Amphitheater, tomorrow at 7:30pm.

Tickets are $24.95, with VIP seating available for $34.95.

And there’s so much more on that calendar like Truckin’ to the Music, cooking classes, June Boom (that’s free fireworks), and Zoo Brew…find everything there is to do at thebestdayeverevansville.com!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments