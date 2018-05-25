Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s going to be a gorgeous weekend!

And if you’re looking for a low key start to your date night?

Why not an art show?

Popular artist, Shane Hickrod, will be presenting his latest works…and they’re not the whimsical tree people!

The “Birds of a Feather” opening reception is tonight from 5-8pm at the Rumjahn Gallery downtown.

PS…it’s free!

And if you’re a gamblin’ man?

There’s a special $100 buy-in Texas Hold’em fundraising tournament tonight at the VFW on Pollack Avenue.

Sign-ups are at 6pm, and a hundred dollar buy in gets you fifty grand in chips, and even better?

You can get an additional five thousand dollars in chips for buying in before 6:40pm.

From the island hopping of WWII and the cold of Korea, to the jungles of Vietnam, to the mountains of Bosnia, and to the deserts of Afghanistan and Kuwait, the Seabees have built entire bases, bulldozed and paved thousands of miles of roadway and airstrips, and accomplished a myriad of construction projects.

Today you can head to the Evansville Wartime Museum at 11:30 to learn about how the Seabees used equipment from Evansville during WWII and from panel members who were Seabees in more recent years.

And here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide:

PG will feature Nano, with a bonus!

It’s also Sirius the Sun Child’s art opening reception.

Boscoe France turns Bokeh Lounge into the blues room, January Noise takes the stage at KC’s Marina Pointe, Kevin’s Backtage Bar and Grill will have Tailgate Revival, and Jason Barrows plays at White Swan Coffee Lab, with another bonus!

It’s their grand opening on Franklin Street!

Moving on to Saturday, from 8am to noon, it’s back!

Browse the Newburgh Farmers Market and shop for local produce, meats, baked goods, treats, jams, jellies, handmade soaps, and so much more!

There will also be live music from local favorites The Honey Vines.

And Chef Adam will be there doing live cooking demonstrations!

And we’ve been talking about it…head out to Wesselman Woods for a full day of play at the new Playscape!

And dress to get dirty!

In addition to being one of the first to play in the nature Playscape, there is a full schedule of fun events:

at the Pond Stage alone, see Evie Sue the litter dog, there will be story time, live music and family yoga.

And they’re little athletes, but the show is big entertainment…

Micro Wrestling hits the Victory Theatre!

You don’t want to miss the six member wrestling blowout!

This is the most outrageous event to hit town.

Expect two single matches, a micro brawl, a fatal four way, and following the show, stick around to meet the Micro cast members!

And there’s a free party in Garvin Park tomorrow!

From 4-7pm, bring the family out for a great time, free food, drinks, live music, games, and prizes!





