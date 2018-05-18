Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

Every Friday I goes through that big city calendar, to give you ways to get out and have The Best Day Ever in our area.

It’s a big, fun weekend here!

And to start Friday off right?

The Evansville Downtown Market opens today!

Pick up some fresh vegetables and flowers, shop for hand-made soap or trinkets, grab a great lunch from one of the food trucks, all while enjoying live music.

The market is open from 8am-1pm, at the corner of Third, Fourth, and Bond.





And tonight you can rock out at the Old National Events Plaza!

The largest Christian rock tour is rolling through.

City Rock Fest is tonight starting at 5pm, and will feature big Christian rock names like Disciple, Seventh Day Slumber, Spoken, and As We Ascend.

Online tickets are $10, at the door tickets will cost $20 plus fees.

I “Wazed” it, and Friday Night Live in Madisonville is only 45 minutes from the station, and that’s not far to go to hear The Marshall Tucker Band!

They’re currently part of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s farewell tour, and tonight they’re kicking off the Friday Night Live series on City Park Avenue.

The party will also include vendors and a kidz zone with inflatables.

Fun for the whole family, and…?

It’s all free!

You’ve got 2 days to enjoy wine, food, and music at the Old Lock and Dam in Newburgh this weekend.

This year’s Grapes on the Grass features a Gatsby style theme.

Taste and vote on your favorite wines, and sample food from local restaurants, and hear music by The Honey Vines.

Wear your favorite 1920’s accessories while still wearing your casual glitz.

Tickets are $50 per person and includes your own wine glass, and food and wine sampling.

(I’ll be there, and will be dropping a preview video of this next event…)

Or Saturday, visit the 13th Annual Historic Newburgh Wine Arts and Jazz Festival from 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

It’s basically the same party, but you don’t get to vote on the wines, and it’s way more cazh.

Tickets for that are only $30.

Did you know that you can watch SIXTY ONE films for $5 this weekend?

It’s the return of the May Day Film Festival!

Two days of short and feature films of all genres under one roof.

You can also upgrade your regular weekend pass to VIP and get a poster and t-shirt.

Moving on to tomorrow, from 7am -2pm Specialty Pet Grooming, Doggie Daycare, and Boarding will be hosting an event to raise all of the money for the surgery of Shadow, a dog hit by a car.

There will be food from The Oink, $10 dog baths, $5 pet nail trims, a bake sale, a donation based yard sale, and a craft and vendor fair!

And let’s get ready to rumble!

Wrestling returns to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum tomorrow.

It’s WWA Hysteria: To the Extreme featuring ECW legends Sandman, Raven, and Sabu with Super Genie!

Doors open at 5pm, general admission is only ten bucks.

Party like it’s 1999 at CMoE, Saturday, it’s the return of Way Late Play Date!

Enjoy delicious food, dancing in the street, 90’s team trivia, ice cream, big kid tricycle races, karaoke, adult beverages, unlimited playtime in the museum and so much more!

Tickets are $40 at the door.

And we’re out of time, but you know that’s not even close to everything on that city calendar this weekend, check out thebestdayeverevansville.com for more like

The Angelus spring concert, pet and family pictures in the park, the USI-Burdette Park Trail Celebration, and Armed Forces Day with Wolfgang Dixie jazz band.

You never know what you’ll find to entice you to get out and have The Best Day Ever.

