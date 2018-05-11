Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

Every Friday we give you our top picks, from that big city calendar, for ways to get out and have The Best Day Ever in our area!

Do you love crystals, minerals, stones , jewelry, art, and beads?

It’s a weekend of the best that mother earth has to offer with a gigantic gem & mineral trunk show at the Bead Angel this weekend!

Have you been looking for the unusual?

The arcane?

The downright amazing?

That one piece that has eluded you for years?

This is your chance to find it!

And like surprises?

The Evansville Otters are revealing the new mascots, along with some Upland Brewing Company brews, at Doc’s, starting at 4:30 today.

Beer?

Baseball?

What could be better?!

Also tonight is, the opening reception for “Printscapes” a printmaking exhibition featuring landscape themed works by Elizabeth Busey, Kazhia Kolb, and Chris Plummer!

This event at Gamut Gallery is free and open to the public.

And you can spring into summer with a garden party at Willard Library, tonight!

Sip and socialize while you stroll the beautiful garden at the library.

There will be delicious appetizers, a silent auction, and the smooth sounds of Monte Skelton.

That all starts at 5:30pm.

And light up your stogie at Carson’s Brewery tonight,

While the experts from Cigar! Cigar expertly pair the all new Pineapple Habanero Wheat and Vanilla Cow Nitro, with Rocky Patel and My Father cigars.

The fire feature is pretty nice too.

That’s from 6-9pm.

And we gave you a sneak peek, yesterday…

The heart warming and hilarious Calendar Girls opens their two week run tonight at Evansville Civic Theatre.

This play is based on the true story of a group of dynamic women who bare all–or nearly all–for charity and become international celebrities as a result.

You can catch that Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, or a matinee at 2pm on Sunday.

Tickets for students are twelve dollars, and eighteen for adults.

And start your engines…or your feet…Saturday is the Rockin’ River City Ride and Run starting at 7am.

The event starts in scenic downtown Evansville at Sunset Park.

And this year you have the option to participate in a 100k, 60k, 25k and 5k ride or a 5k run and walk.

Scratch, sniff…or just take photos to help the area’s fur-ever friends.

It’s the Scratch and Sniff Scavenger Hunt!

At the beginning of the hunt you will be given a list of items that you must find and take a photo of!

Your “mascot” that will be provided to you at the event must appear in every picture.

The hunt begins at Warrick Humane Society and ends at Mystique Winery.

The cost is $25 and the winner gets $100 and bragging rights!

And the Children’s Center for Dance Education and local dancers celebrate a timeless classic story with a newly staged ballet!

Your only chance to catch “Peter Pan & the Lost Boys” is Saturday, at 3pm, at the Old National Events Plaza.

Tickets are just $16 when you purchase online, or $15 at the door.

And you won’t believe how much there is to do on the calendar this week!

I’ll be at the 3 B’s at the museum, there are market days, bake sales, live music, Otters baseball, family and pet pictures, and even a car show!

Find everything fun in our city at thebestdayeverevansville.com,

and you’ll always find a way to have…The Best Day Ever.





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments