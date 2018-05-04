Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

Every Friday I give you my top picks for ways to get out and have The Best Day Ever.

It’s the weekend, wanna grab a beer?

How about if it’s for a great cause?

Starting at 3pm today, $1 of every pint sold at Tin Man Brewing Company will benefit cancer research at Riley Hospital for Children.

Specifically, new advances in immunotherapy initiatives that aren’t yet available in our area.

Or, get in the Cinco de Mayo spirit with a margarita and tequila tasting event at Varsity Liquors.

Sample some of their favorite margarita recipes and the tequilas they use to build them.

That’s from 5-8 tonight.

Tonight your Frontier League Champions return to Bosse Field for the Evansville Otters and Jacob’s Village 13th annual exhibition game at 6:35 p.m. against the Southern Illinois Miners.

As a part of the benefit, the Otters will host a “diamond dash” and the game will also include free popcorn, door prizes, clowns and more!

And make the quick trip to Newburgh for a night of theatre!

Deathtrap is a murder thriller that follows seemingly comfortable Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, who is struggling to overcome a dry spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds.

When he receives a script from a student, will he murder the kid and claim it as his own?

Find out this weekend, the show runs tonight and Saturday.

And several chances for steals and deals, Saturday…

The RSVP rummage and vendor sale at Carver Community Center is from 7am-1pm, stop by and say hi to Larry Caplan as you pick some plants up at Southwestern Indiana Master Gardener Annual Plant Sale.

Saint Mark’s Lutheran Church’s rummage sale to benefit their youth organization is from 8am-noon.

And it’s that time of year, the Bloomin’ Zoo Plant Sale is back at Mesker Park Zoo.

And it’s free comic book day at Secret Headquarters from 11am-4pm.

Run through garages, crawl over obstacles, and slide across car hoods…the EPD Foundation’s 4th annual SWAT Challenge is tomorrow, all over downtown!

This is Evansville’s only urban 5k obstacle course.

And it’s open to anyone, any age, who is up for a challenge.

The first wave goes out at 8am, with the last wave at 11am.

Also Saturday, the Thunderbolt Theater Troupe presents “Check Please Take 1, 2 and 3”, a comedy series about a guy and girl trying to find true love by going on a series of blind dates.

What could possible go wrong?

Ticket are six dollars in advance and eight at the door with fifty percent of net proceeds to benefit Another Chance for Animals.

And it’s a bittersweet Sunday at Wesselman Woods.

Because four is considered old age for a skunk, Linus will be retired from public educational programming at Wesselman Woods.

This party will be his last public appearance.

The Wesselman Woods Nature Center will be hosting his party from 1-3pm featuring meet and greets with Linus (and his skunk friends!), cake and kids activities.

Guests will receive a limited edition Linus button, while supplies last.

