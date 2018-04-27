Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s a warm weekend, and I’ve looked through that city calendar and have come up with some great events!

First up, head on over to High Score Saloon tonight, their monthly charity event targets Big Brothers Big Sisters.

All pinball money is going directly to the organization to pay for sponsors and their kids to enjoy activities like: Holiday World, bowling, lazer tag, whatever else they feel like doing.

There will be a $5 cover from 5pm to close with every cent used to benefit these amazing mentors and the kids that value them so.

And downtown Evansville will be popping with the “Moscow Mule Kick on Main!”

Drink and shop on main street.

Sample four “mules” in our downtown shops… and tour open condos and apartments.

There will also be live music on Main Street.

Tickets are 18 dollars…. and include a souvenir ‘mule mug’ — and four mules in four shops.



Plus — there is a chance to win a “Main Street Gift Basket.”

Celebrate the arrival of spring with The Wine Vault and Red Geranium restaurant.

They’re teaming up to bring you another fabulous wine tasting dinner!

Enjoy a six-course dinner paired with red and white wines.

The event begins at 6:30 pm , and tickets are $79 per person.

Also tonight at 7pm … E-bowla contaminates “Echo Lanes” in Henderson.

The short comedy-horror film … focuses on Ladies Night … at the local bowling alley.

And four long-time friends decide that it’s the perfect place to enjoy their one night a year away from their wives.

Unfortunately, the ladies and the pizza buffet have other ideas.

Go see the movie, enjoy some bowling, have a cocktail and eat some pizza.

If you saw Step Brothers Live on the calendar, and wondered what it was?

It’s Don Trip with Starlito, he is best known for the song “Grey Goose”, which featured artists Young Jeezy and Yo Gotti.

His second single, was “Champagne Crazy”, featuring then labelmate Lil Wayne.

And the pair are performing at El Rio tonight, with Kelo, tickets start at $15.

For just two dollars you can shop over 200 vendors.

This is happening at the “Collectors Carnival Antique and Flea Market.”

This is in addition to the 100+ vendors at the craft and vendor fair.

Shopping starts at 9am and runs until 4pm at the Vanderburgh County 4-H grounds.

Your Frontier League champions the Evansville Otters are back!

Saturday at 9am, attendees of Otters Fan Fest will be able to go on the field and take batting practice, kids will be able to play on giant inflatables and meet Evan the otter.

With a new, upgraded menu coming to Bosse Field, fans can taste the difference at Fan Fest, with complimentary samplings of the upgraded concession items.

There will also be door prizes, and the whole thing is free!

Also on Saturday,head over to Fulton Avenue for the Germania Maennerchor Spring Concert Dinner Dance.

For just $10, munch on brats ,sauerkraut, mash potatoes and beans.

Plus, hear music by the Rhine Valley Brass Band.

Doors open at 5 pm, dinner starts at 6 pm.

Call Germania to make reservations.

Three minutes is never enough, just look at Saturday!

It won’t even fit on the screen!

Find more like a Family Game Night, free movies in The Forum, Going Going Gone to the Dogs, Party in the Park, and Soldier Dogs for Independence, it’s all there at thebestdayeverevansville.com

Have The Best Day Ever!

