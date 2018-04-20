Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s Friday and that means I’ve gone through that city calendar to come up with some ways for you to have fun this weekend!

You can take a quick trip with the kiddos to New Harmony for their Heritage Artisan Days.

The Tri-State tradition celebrates 19th century arts, crafts and industry through demonstrations and activities.

Groups of third and fourth graders from Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky will experience what life was like in the 1800’s through the eyes of a variety of period artisans.

They’ll have a blacksmith, a soap maker and bee keeper!

Also tonight, the release of the highly anticipated album, “That Boy from Christian rapper, N’Lyte, and features other Christian artists like Mystery Known, Toney Dabney, and L’Dubs.

The party at North Park Wesleyan Church, begins at 6pm, is free to the public, and hosted by our Entertainment Insider.

And here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide.

River City Coffee and Goods presents a night of music with Miller, Bailey & Bernhardt, Will Read and Sing For Food at Central High School will feature special musical guest Jason Wilbur, who is the long time lead guitarist for John Prine, PG transforms into an underground dance music club with several world class DJs, Rare Dog Days and Daydream Deathray rock out at The Creme in Owensboro, and Bad Dagger hits the big stage at Lamasco.

Saturday, enjoy a warm and friendly morning at Patchwork Central, it’s their Annual Pancake Extravaganza!

Breakfast, complete with coffee and juice, costs $7 for adults and $4 for children.

Pancake options include regular, blueberry, and gluten free.

You can also purchase unique art from the children in Patchwork’s Art and Company activities.

Then stroll over to Haynie’s Corner for the 9th Annual Funk in the City!



Featuring over 100 artists from throughout the region, awesome food vendors and a fun environment to shop, the Haynie’s Corner art festival is one of our community’s festival traditions you don’t want to miss!

Admission is $5 and kids are free!

This is a rain or shine event!

Also Saturday is the Bacon, Burger, and Beer Festival at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

From 12-7pm enjoy bacon and burger selections, a craft beer truck, several live bands and DJ, cooking demonstrations, kid’s activities, beer pong and tailgate games.

Tickets start at ten dollars, and expect to pay an additional $3 per sample.

And get ready for a wild ride!

Monster Jam is back at The Ford Center!

This adrenaline-charged family entertainment features some of the most recognizable trucks in the world including Grave Digger, MaxDTM and many more.

The dirt flinging, heart pumping action starts at 2pm.

And support your local band geeks with a night of food, jazz music, and auctions benefiting the Castle Band program.

A Knight with Castle Bands will set you back $10 for children, and $20 for adults.

There’s no way we could get to the whole weekend, so find more at thebestdayeverevansville.com like a Farmer and Flea Market, a Party for the Planet, local theatre, the 2018 In the Wind Ride, art sales and more.

Get out and have The Best Day Ever!

