Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s going to be rainy, but warm this weekend, and we want to help you plan some fun!

It’s an art filled weekend, which is great when you want to get out, but not be in the weather.

And the Rumjahn Gallery and Framery on Main Street is hosting an opening reception tonight for the art of Carolyn Warmsun.

Stop by and see the art inspired by the natural world from 5:30-8pm tonight.

Also tonight, the 27th Annual Toast to the Arts at The Old Post Office.

Cocktails, an elegant buffet, live music and the silent auction will begin at 6pm, followed by a live auction at 8pm.

Tickets are $125 per person (which includes a $75 charitable gift) and cocktail attire is suggested.

And the Evansville Civic Theatre Underground is back with a new show this weekend at the Arts Council!

“Talk Radio” tells the story of Barry Champlain, a Cleveland-area shock jock, on the eve of his radio show’s national syndication.

Barry is forced to confront a less august image of himself, offered up by the sort of lonely, angry people who regularly phone in.

That runs all weekend.

Also this weekend, the classic show “The Grapes of Wrath” will be put on by the super talented students at University of Evansville.

The riveting tale follows the impoverished Joad family’s flight from the Dust Bowl and into the promised land found out West.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for students.

And this next event is free…and bonus, looks super cool!

Friday Night in the Forum’s showing at USI this week is “The Lure”, a 2015 Polish horror musical film that tells of two mermaids who emerge from the waters and perform in a nightclub.

One falls in love with a man, and gives up her tail, but loses her voice in the process.

Sound familiar?

It’s a re-working of The Little Mermaid.

Start your Saturday with a craft fair in historic New Harmony.

The 9th Annual Spring Craft Fair will feature multiple vendors from 9am-3pm at the Ribeyre Gymnasium.

The best part?

Not only do you get to shop for great items, but also the proceeds benefit PC Pound Puppies.

Also Saturday, dine out at the Doggie Cafe!

Starting 11am at It Takes a Village, enjoy food, and loving on some adorable pups!

And this event helps to house and heal our orphaned fur-babies.

Dress as your favorite fairy tale character or in your Sunday best and enjoy horse and carriage rides, dinner, dancing, crafts and meet your favorite princesses and storybook characters!

Have your picture taken with Cinderella, Elsa & Anna, Snow White, Rapunzel, Belle, Prince Charming, Finn & Rey from Star Wars and many others.

The Fairy Tale Ball at the Evansville Country Club will cost $50 per adult, and just $35 for kids to have an amazing experience!

Looking for something a little jazzier?

Jazz Shoes and Blues is a fun, one-of-a-kind event that promises a great evening with great food and music supporting a great cause to prevent and end homelessness.

The party starts at 5:30pm at the Old National Bank Atrium.

Individual tickets are $75.

And there’s more on that calendar like Bark in Style at O.Z. Tyler Distillery, the Ivy Tech Foundation Gala, a Manhattan Nights Gala, parties for the kids and more.

You can find them all at thebestdayeverevansville.com





