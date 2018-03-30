Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

Friday is here, and if you’re looking for fun this weekend, I’ve scoured the city calendar for a list of things to do!

And remember, this isn’t everything on the calendar, just what we could get to in three minutes.

Grab an umbrella, Jackie says it’s a wet weekend.

But you can stay warm, and shop for toys, when you bring the kids to an open paint party at Snickerdoodle Art!

You’ll have two chances to create, 10am or 1pm, both Friday and Saturday, and they’ve dropped the price to just $12 a canvas!

And another two day party is this weekend for all of you punk rockers out there, FTM Fest starts tonight at 5pm, and features some of the area’s most talented, and hard rocking bands!



A single day pass is $10, or you can nab a weekend pass for $15.

And this next event is so awesome, that they had to offer it all weekend!

Solve a series of clues and riddles to find the sorcerers stone before Voldemort can!

It’s a Harry Potter Escape Room at EVPL McCullough!

You’ll have two times to play today, and three times tomorrow.

Teams may consist of up to eight people.

You’ve seen him on stages all over the country, on Elle Magazine’s About Face, Buzzfeed, The Huffington Post, and more!

The drag king affectionately known as Spikey, has been a leading male impersonator and drag king entertainer for sixteen years.

And tonight, Someplace Else Nightclub will welcome Spikey to Gigi’s Magnolia Room at 11:30pm!

Even crazier?

Tickets are only five dollars.

Saturday, shop for jewelry, art, home-made soaps, wall decor and more at the Peace Zone’s 5th Annual Arts & Crafts Show.

The shopping extravaganza is at Peace Zone from 9am to 3pm.

Admission is just a dollar!

And there are two chances to hunt for eggs tomorrow, and another on Saturday.

NorthWoods Church is hosting a hunt for toddlers to fifth graders at their church, with registration starting at 10am, and they’ll have over ten thousand Easter eggs hidden!

The West Side Nut Club’s Easter egg hunt is also Saturday, at Mater Dei High School at 1pm, this is for Pre-K through third grade children.

And Sunday, kids up to age 12 can hunt for eggs at the Oak Hill Christian Center.

Age groups are divided, and there’s tons of candy for everyone.

Registration begins at 9:45am.

And the fun begins at 10am.

And if you like the paranormal?

Then you’ll love the Overnight Ghost Hunt at the Old Rooming House in New Harmony.

Join Paranormal Investigators and travel through the historic building, and maybe bump into a friendly ghost or two!

Tickets are $30 per person, plus a room rate of around $60.

Tickets are limited to just 8, so if you want to go, grab your spot at jonimayhan.com.

Saturday night, WWA returns to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum for a huge night of action featuring WWE Hall of Famers, The Rock N Roll Express, WWE legend The Vampire Warrior Gangrel, and more!

Doors open at 5pm, with a bell time of 6pm.

The meet and greet starts when doors open!

General admission is ten dollars.

And there’s always more on that calendar…like live music, trivia nights, art shows, cooking classes, theatre and more, get the most out of our city at thebestdayeverevansville.com

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments