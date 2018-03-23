Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s time to plan your weekend, and we’ve scoured that big city calendar to find something for everyone!

As if it being Friday wasn’t exciting enough…the first Evansville Cornhole and Craft Beer Fest is this weekend!

The event pairs a savory collection of craft beer with what has become one of the most popular sports in America; Cornhole!

Be a spectator or join the games, the fun kicks off at noon today, continues through tomorrow, and a pass today is only $15.

Join the Rumjahn Gallery for an evening of art and wine!

Their season opener will have a sampling of what to expect this year from the artists of the gallery.

That’s from 5-8pm, and is free and open to the public.

And here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide.



Free Fallin’, a Tom Petty tribute band is bringing the nostalgia to Hoosier’s Lounge, I believe they’ve renamed the place to Club 421.

Known for being the DJ for such massive acts as Drake, Rick Ross, Justin Beiber, and many more, Dallas Texas’s Camp Zeroo will be spinning at PG.

Adair’s Run is at KC’s Time Out Lounge, and the Restless Leg String Band takes the stage at Lamasco.

And your kiddo can have breakfast with the Easter Bunny, Saturday!

Today, pick up a free ticket for kids ten and under, at the Eastland Mall office from 8am-5pm.

Breakfast is Saturday at 8:30am.

And there are two Easter egg hunts!

At 11am, tomorrow, hunt for eggs at the AMAX Soccer Fields.

The kiddos will be split up by age, and I hear that the Easter Bunny himself will be there!

And Sunday is the Easter Eggstravaganza with food concessions, vendors, inflatables, and ten thousand eggs at The Well at Melody Hill.

That’s after the 11am service.

And your pups have a chance to hunt for eggs too!

The Hounds on a Hunt and Spring Soup Sale at the Howell Park shelter house starts tomorrow at 10am, and features games for the family, vendors, contests, a low cost vaccine clinic, $5 nail trims, and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

And it’s only five dollars per dog.

He won Amateur Night at the Apollo five times in a row, has been hailed as “a fresh voice in R&B Soul”, and he’s coming to town…

Enjoy an evening with Lyfe Jennings at the Old National Events Plaza tomorrow night.

Tickets are $35, the show starts at 8pm.

And running all weekend at the University of Evansville is “Mother Courage and Her Children.

Mother Courage is one of nine plays that Berthold Brecht wrote in resistance to the rise of Fascism and Nazism.

In response to the invasion of Poland by the German armies of Adolf Hitler in 1939, he wrote the critically acclaimed play in less than a month!

And there’s always more on that city calendar, like a Ready to Ride workshop, Eville-con, family game nights, and a community potluck.

Head on over to thebestdayeverevansville.com, find something fun to do, then get out and have…

The Best Day Ever.

