Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

The best part of Friday is planning your weekend fun

He’s in search of adventure with the man in the yellow hat.

Curious George has been waiting all month for all-you-can-eat meatball day, a day almost bigger than his birthday!

He helped his friend Chef Pisghetti cook some delicious meatballs, and serve them to the hungry crowd.

But this year, the crowd has vanished!

Find out what happens at Old National Events Plaza, today at 9:15am or the second show at noon.

And the eclectic all ages venue, PG, is turning five years old!

Help them celebrate tonight with the group art show: “Pupienus’s Glove and the Art of Collective Myth-Making #6”, and local favorites like Ewokie Talkie and Murphy’s Horizon.

The art opening is at 7pm, with music starting at 9.

There is no cover!



And you have two chances for theatre tonight!

Central High School presents Little Shop of Horrors, complete with the big, green, man-eating plant.

It runs all weekend, including a Sunday matinee, tickets for adults are $9, for students, just $7.

And it’s the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at Harrison High School!

This fast paced musical centers on six quirky adolescents competing in the spelling bee, run by three equally quirky grown-ups.

That also runs all weekend.

Grab your dancing shoes and put on your most creative green attire and come celebrate luck, life and laughter!

The Lucky in Kentucky party at Rookie’s in Henderson promises that for just $25, you’re bound to have such a good time, that you’ll spontaneously burst out in “Danny Boy”!

The party starts at 8pm.

Love muscles and athleticism?

The Indiana Muscle Expo is back!

All day they celebrate the human physique with a strong man competition, men’s body-building and classic physique, and women’s bikini and figure.

Tickets can be purchased at the door from fifteen to forty eight dollars.

That’s Saturday, beginning at 10am, at the Old National Events Plaza.

Also Saturday at 11am, join CMoE for a hands-on, interactive program with Mr. Science!

STEM certified educator, Jason Lindsey AKA “Mr. Science,” is a STEM professional and brings real-world science connections to children.

He’s appeared on television stations across America, getting kids hooked on science.

Activities are included with general admission and no registration is required.

Also tomorrow, it’s a treasure hunt, little leprechauns!

Head to Tin Man on St. Patrick’s day for a search for treasure (and beer) at the end of the rainbow!

At 2pm, you’ll get your first clue in the taproom!

Your mission is to follow the clues to the different locations on and around Franklin, snap a selfie and hashtag #tinmantreasurehunt on social media.

The first three leprechauns to return to the taproom with all of their clues completed and selfies will receive their pots of gold!!!

Okay, not gold, but prizes.

This is a free event, but you should pre-register.

And there’s so much more on the city calendar like a Saint Patrick’s party with the Philharmonic, a fashion expo, Dishes 4 Wishes, Todd Yohn and his band at Pat Coslett’s Simplicity, an author meet and greet and more!

Find your fun at thebestdayeverevansville.com, and from us to you…have The Best Day Ever!

