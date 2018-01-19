Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

Meteorologist Jackie Brown says things are warming up this weekend, so there’s no excuse for staying home…

First up, everything is adorable when it’s tiny, right?

Tonight at 5pm is the opening reception of the latest installation at the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana.

The 2018 Miniatures Exhibit!

This show features artwork no larger than 2 inches, and is free and open to the public.

And if your kiddos have been trapped in the house?

Get them out, with their favorite doll, for “Doll and Me Yoga” at Sift Yoga, to learn some new poses, play games, and make a craft.

The stretching starts at 5:30pm, and is $15 a child, and $12 for additional siblings.

The doll gets in for free.

And it’s Date Night at Thyme in the Kitchen!

If you didn’t think your favorite letter was “b”, you’ll change your mind with Bacon, Bourbon, Beer, Burgers and Brats!

Make some delicious dishes tonight for just $120 a couple.

And tonight the Evansville Civic Theatre opens a new production, “Carrie the Musical” is the story of a girl bullied at school, and caught under the thumb of her super religious mother, who discovers that she has special powers.

This dark tale of acceptance and revenge starts at 7:30 tonight, and tickets are $18.

Feed your inner artist Saturday, with the long pose figure workshop at Gamut Gallery!

This is their first six-hour pose with one model!

And is a great opportunity to work on a detailed figure drawing or painting!

The morning session starts at 9:30am, the fee is only $20 for the six hour session.

Bring your own drawing or painting materials.

Easels and drawing horses are provided.

Mozart and…the Jungle?

Yes!

Hear some of the great music of Mozart, and a whimsical work depicting a musical jungle with lions, tortoises, elephants, kangaroos and the swan, whose gracefulness is expressively portrayed by the cello.

Adult tickets start at $29.

Looking for live music Saturday?

Five piece Americana force, the Zach Pietrini band, along with local legend Toby Ellis, newcomers Lauri & Ellie and also Taylor Dooley will be at Wired Saturday night at 7pm, and PG is hosting Jeremiah Daniels’ latest artwork, titled “External Laudation”, and also a big show with Murphy’s Horizon, Nero Angelo, Gator Breath, and Daine of North America!

This event is a benefit for “Grinding Daisies”, the number one local arts and culture magazine.

Cover is just five dollars, and both of these shows are all ages!

Does your child’s favorite toy need a physical?

The Mesker Park Zoo vet department will be on call from 1-3pm, Sunday, to perform a check-up on your favorite stuffed animal or teddy bear!

After their check-up, the animal will receive a certificate of good health signed by the zoo veterinarian.

The clinic is free with zoo admission.

Registration is not required.

We have a special guest in the studio….because WingFest is this tomorrow!

This tasty event was rescheduled, due to weather.

There will be live music, a wing eating contest, and of course tons of wings to eat from lots of local restaurants.

And remember, that you can always find more, including weekday events, on the city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com!

Get out and have The Best Day Ever!



