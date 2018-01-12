Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s a great weekend!

First up, the family that yogas together, stays together?

The family class at Sift Yoga incorporates breathing, dancing, partner poses, games, story time and relaxation so that the whole family can enjoy the benefits of yoga!

It starts at 1:30pm today and is just $12.

The number one kids toy in North America is live and on stage in Shopkins Live! Shop it Up!

All of Shopville is in a tizz as preparations get underway for the annual funtastic food and fashion fair.

Shady Diva showcases her latest fashion designs; Lippy Lips gives colorful advice at the nail salon; Kooky Cookie tries to get in a beauty nap!

But wait no event is complete without a few hiccups!

Who has high-jinxed the fashion pageant?

Find out tonight at 6:30pm at the Old National Events Plaza.

Enjoy classical music by romantic candlelight?

Classics by Candlelight returns tonight at the First Presbyterian Church downtown.

The free concert with the Millikin choir begins at 7pm, and seating is limited.

Press play on the video for the rest of your weekend, and have The Best Day Ever!



Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments