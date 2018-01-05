Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s a cold weekend, but the best cure for the Winter Blues is to get out of the house!

Tonight, beat the cold with a couple of beat downs with New Focus Wrestling at the Salvation Army tonight.

The battles will include an NFW World Title match and a Tag Team Title match!

It all starts at 7pm, and will set you back just $8 for more than six fights.

And comedy returns to Some Place Else tonight!

Army Veteran Leslie Battle has won Columbus’ funniest person in the Funnybone Talent Search, and the Crackers Comedy Club Open Mic Competition in Indy.

Her humor includes stories from her life as a soldier, mom, and divorcee as well as observations about American pop culture.

The show starts at 7:30pm, and is only $5.

Get there early, these shows sell out!

Looking for a good band?

Here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide:

Bomb-shell the Rock Show, a high energy, party rock cover band takes the stage at KC’s Time Out Lounge, the New Orleans party band, Bag of Donuts kicks the night off at Hoosier’s Lounge, if you like things a little more mellow and jazzy, local legend Bob Green is playing at Cavanaugh’s, and EDM goddess 3lectro Angel is getting everyone on the dance floor at Lamasco Bar and Grill.

Get those streamers and noise makers ready to kick start your New Year’s resolutions the right way…

The 2nd Annual Resolution Run is Saturday at Wesselman’s Park.

The kids one mile run/walk, adult 5k, 10k and 15k run will travel through Evansville s East side, and a portion of the proceeds will be given to Kid’s Kingdom 2.

Celebrate the New Year a second time at the Shire of Riviere Constelle’s 12th Night Party!

You can tell by my invite, that this is an old school party, as in Medieval.

From 12-9pm tomorrow at Bethel United Church of Christ, enjoy the pageantry of a New Year’s celebration tournament, a feast, and, of course, revelry.

Regional fighting and fencing practice starts at noon, and bring a dish for the potluck feast that kicks off at 6p-m.

And if you’re looking for more ways to get out in our city, head on over to that calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com.

Get out, and have The Best Day Ever!



