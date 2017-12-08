Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

Bundle up, it’s cold, but still a great weekend!

First up, want to tour a Victorian mansion to get into the holiday spirit?

The Cook Mansion on Fulton Avenue is open and decorated for the holidays!

The house will be open for tours every day from 4 to 6:30pm from now to January first,

reserve your spot for ten dollars a person, kids are free!

You can start your date night with art!

Rumjahn Gallery and Framery is celebrating their first birthday with works by Shane Hickrod, Christina Robinson, Maggie Shively, Iris Gentry, and more,

this event is free and open to the public.

(There will be a cash bar and light hors d’oeuvres.)

She’s best known for her role as “Scout” in “To Kill a Mockingbird”, and you can catch Mary Badham on stage in New Harmony, all weekend, in Capote’s “A Christmas Memory”, the story of family, friendship and fruitcake.

The show is kid friendly, and tickets are only a dollar!

Celebrate John Lennon’s life and music at John Lennon Night!

Numerous individuals, duos, bands, poets, and speakers will perform Beatles and John Lennon songs, and related peace poetry and speech, at Bokeh Lounge tonight.

Admission is free.

There will be a cash bar and food available.

Funds raised go to the Iraq Water Project.

I just posted the sneak peek…

A World War II Radio Christmas Show opens tonight at the Evansville Civic Theatre.

This moving holiday show recreates the experience of attending a recording of a 1940’s radio show broadcast on Christmas Eve during World War II, using period songs and stories inspired by actual veterans!

A World War II Radio Christmas transports the audience to another time, brought to you by such generous sponsors as Vaseline Hair Tonic and Ipana Toothpaste.

And comedy is at Kevin’s Backstage Bar and Grill tonight!

For just ten dollars, see one of America’s funniest scumbags, Jay Armstrong and class clown Melissa Doran.

And our favorite band, here at 44, The Jangle Sheep will be at Mojo’s tonight.

And if you like bass music, the 808 on the Eighth all ages show is tonight at PG!

Moving on to Saturday, join me as your emcee for some beautiful gingerbread houses at Aurora’s Gingerbread Competition!

This fundraiser is a one day event to support the organization’s mission to house our homeless.

The public is invited to watch the culinary challenge and vote for their favorite by donating dollars and cents.

Guests will also enjoy exciting holiday entertainment, a fabulous silent auction, pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus, and a fun-filled kid’s gingerbread workshop.



Or head on over to Historic Franklin Street for a Dickens Christmas.

There will be a winter bazaar, horse drawn carriage rides, and holiday entertainment from 1 to 4pm.

For holiday music lovers, The Music Continues at the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana.

The concert will feature a mixture of jazz, blues, folk, soul, and others genres of music.

And serves as a scholarship fundraiser benefiting high school graduating seniors planning to further their love for music.

Also that night, Gethsemane Church will present the River Brass.

The traditional British brass band concert begins at 7:00 pm.

This concert will be a community outreach, and admission is free and open to the public.

Sunday is Jingle Bones at Castle High School!

This unique show is a gathering of trombonists that come together to celebrate the holiday season by sharing their music with others by performing a free concert!

And Master Illusionist Michael Carbonaro is in town…and The Best Day Ever has a pair of tickets to give away on Facebook!

