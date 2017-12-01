Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

Chris says that the temps should be unusually warm, so there’s no excuse to stay inside.

First up, drink beer for a cause!

Pints for Parkinson’s begins at 6pm tonight at Tin Man Brewing Company.

They will be donating $1.00 from each pint sold.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from this event will remain in the Evansville area to support the community navigating life with Parkinson’s and their families.

Les Patineurs opens tonight and runs through Saturday at the Academy for Innovative Studies on Diamond Avenue.

Tickets are just eight dollars, and the show is bound to delight Christmas lovers of all ages.

I added this one just for tommy…

The Jimtown Hoppy Brown Collab Brew Tapping party is tonight at Doc’s starting at seven.

Taste the newest collaboration brew, a rich brown ale with a touch of smokiness and prominent cascade hop flavors, that features Turoni’s Main Street Brewery, Carson’s Brewery, Evansville Brewhouse & Tin Man Brewing Company.

It’s an all beer Friday as Beer Olympics hits the newly re-opened Kevin’s Backstage Bar and Grill.

There will be games like flip cup, beer pong, sink the biz, coffee straw beer guzzling, and more.

The fun starts at seven tonight!

Want to be transported in time back to medieval Ireland?

USI’s most enduring musical tradition, the madrigal feaste, showcases members of the USI chamber choir, who don period costumes and entertain with selections of old English and Irish madrigals, folk songs and holiday choral selections.

The best part?

A reenactment of a 15th-century royal feast!

He’s a regular on the Bob & Tom show…comedian Todd Yohn is coming to Evansville!

The walking, talking cartoon is famous for his outrageous parodies and many characters.

There will only be ninety nine tickets sold for friday and saturday’s shows at Pat Coslett’s Simplicity Furniture on Green River Road.

Get yours at the door for only $20!

