Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

We’re going inside that massive community calendar for a look at some ways to get out and have a good time this weekend.

First up, Think Pink Productions’ new show, “November” opens tonight at Studio 321.

This snarky show is a fun and hilarious comment on the state of politics in America.

The show runs just tonight, Saturday, and Sunday, and tickets are fifteen dollars.

If you’re looking to get a jump on your holiday shopping, visit the Owensboro convention center for the fourth annual Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo!

Today, Saturday, and Sunday find local and regional artisans and crafters offering unique handmade creations in woodcrafts, furniture, holiday decorations, quilts, jewelry, floral arrangements, painting, candle, pottery, embroidery, and more!

Like beer?

How about yoga?

Then Namaste for the Brews Beer Yoga at Carson’s Brewery tonight is for you!

Tickets are fifteen bucks for forty five minutes of yoga, a couple of beer samples and sixteen ounces of Carson’s special yoga brew to help you get your zen on!

The seventh annual Black and Pink Ball is tonight at the Evansville Country Club.

Enjoy dinner, dancing, cash bar, a silent auction, and entertainment provided by the Temple Airs and Swing Cats.

You’ve got not one but two chances to see high school productions this weekend!

The Addams family presented by Reitz theatre is a new original tale Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family a man her parents have never met.

And if that weren’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother.

Also opening, Evansville North High School presents one of the greatest pieces of American literature, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” live on stage this weekend.

Enjoy all the breathtaking glamour and decadent excess of the jazz age on the stage.

Tickets are five dollars for students and seven for adults.

And this is one of my favorite Saturdays because of these next two events:

Tomorrow visit Patchwork Central for their annual Holiday Art Sale!

This is your chance to support a great community organization while shopping for gifts for your family and friends!

There will be unique handmade gifts, art by local artists and quirky nativity sets by children participating in Patchwork’s Art and Company!

And warm your belly, and your heart at Empty Bowls Evansville!

Get your beautiful hand made ceramic bowls, and support a great cause, feeding and housing our homeless!

This year they will offer an expanded ‘pro-bowl’ room at Sauced, a faster and more fluid check-out, and lots of fabulous soups.

You can celebrate our veterans at the Evansville Veterans Day parade on West Franklin Street at three thirty tomorrow.

And there’s also a Veterans Day service at Oak Hill Cemetery Saturday.

And there’s so much more on that calendar, like shows at Harrison High School and the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana, a family Christmas market, La Traviata, Elton John, Wayback Burgers Bazinga 50 Pound Challenge, the Old Courthouse Craft Show, and tons of live music.

Visit TheBestDayEverEvansville.com, get out, and have The Best Day Ever!



Comments

comments