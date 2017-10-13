Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s a spooky weekend, and Shelby and I are going to guide you through some haunting events.

It’s Friday the thirteenth, and what better way to celebrate than with a silent movie!

Visit First Presbyterian tonight for Doctor Jekyll and Mister Hyde, then tomorrow watch Metropolis with a fully improvised organ soundtrack!

It’s free, but consider donating as money goes to the choir school’s summer camp.

Or you can head to Owensboro to see one of the bloodiest double features.

Volumes of Blood featuring our Tommy Mason, and Volumes of Blood 2 featuring me will screen at Theatre Workshop of Owensboro’s Empress Theatre tonight.

Enjoy all the gore for just ten dollars.

The Grey Lady ghost tours are back at Willard Library!

The free haunted tour is sure to get you in the spooky spirit.

Tour guides recount stories about the celebrity spectre in the exact locations of the library where they occured.

All ages are welcome, but reservations are a must.

Press play on the video for the rest of my picks, and find even more ways to have a spooky weekend at TheBestDayEverEvansville.com!



