Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

The weekend is the perfect time to get out and have an adventure!

Tonight you can enjoy the sweet song stylings of Lucas Pate and Logan Dyer at the Oaklyn Branch Library.

“Local Voices, Concert on the Lawn” is free and open to everyone.

And tonight is your last chance to catch the EAAM’s Summer Camp performance of “Once on This Island”.

The show is about a peasant girl on a tropical island who uses the power of love to bring together people of different social classes.

Curtains open at 6:30pm, and tickets are just $5 for adults, and $2 for children.

And opening tonight is “Ruthless”!

If you like musicals like Mame and Gypsy, you’ll love the New Harmony Theatre’s 30th season opener.

This camp cult classic is about a child actor who will do anything to play the lead in her school play…anything!

The show famously spoofs Broadway musicals and films like “All About Eve”.



Tonight you can bring the women in your life to the Ford Center for a live Bible study with Beth Moore.

“Living Proof Live” begins at 5:30pm.

SHELBY

We introduced you to Hip Hop Artist Cas One, and reviewed his latest album a few months ago, and he’s back!

The “So Our Egos Won’t Kill Us” vinyl release show at PG tonight will also feature Bitter Stephens, Shadows Gathering, and more!

This is an all ages show, the doors open at 8pm, and cover is $7.

And today we introduced you to Gentlemen and Scholars!

This local favorite has been off the grid for almost a year and they’re back!

The show starts at 9pm at Lamasco Bar & Grill, and will also feature Big Ninja Delight and The Jangle Sheep.

