Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

Hooray for Friday!

It’s a great weekend here in Evansville.

First up, the newest addition to Haynie’s Corner is having their Grand Opening!

STAc Art Gallery will be open from 5-10pm, and that’s also during First Friday on the corner.

The gallery will host an Open Mic, have games in the yard, fireworks, live music, food trucks, and door prizes!

If you enjoy music, Jesus, and just having fun?…



River of Life will be hosting Christian Karaoke tonight from 5-7pm.

There will be snacks, and DJ Todd Early playing your favorite classic and new Christian tunes.

Dance the night away amongst beautiful classic cars at the Evansville Eagles tonight.

Dancing with the Cars will also feature Adult Tricycle Drag Racing, free line dance lessons, and food available for purchase.

Weather permitting, there will be telescopes outside of the Evansville Museum of Arts, History, and Science for a look at the planet Saturn!

Also tonight at 5:30, catch me and Ray Major on the stage at Lamasco Bar & Grill for Jive After 5!

Old School Jazz and Torch at a decent hour, and no cover?!

#Winning

Here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide:

PG: Modest Proposal/Not Your Villain/Paper Sweaters

Lamasco: Fatbox

Lyle’s Sportszone: Akacia

KC’s Marina Pointe: Who’s Bad (Michael Jackson Tribute Band)

Bokeh Lounge: Left of Eden

Press play on the video for the Saturday’s events, and get out and have an Adventure in our FUNky city!

AND The Best Day Ever Evansville is giving away tickets to 400 Fest in Indy!

Watch this video to find out how to win tickets to THREE DAYS of fun with a 2 day concert that includes DNCE, The Chainsmokers, Major Lazer and more!

Then Sunday, enjoy the Brickyard 400 race!

#LEGIT

Good luck!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premiere Designs: Donna Robinson

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments