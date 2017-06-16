Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s the WEEKEND!!!

There’s so much going on that 3 minutes isn’t enough, but I try every week to pack as many events as I can into this segment.

First up…I love a good gallery, and a new one is opening on Green River Road.

Gamut Gallery’s grand opening reception is tonight from 5-8pm, and will feature the works of Kazhia Kolb.

There’s a party on Franklin Street, a bourbon, beer, and barbecue fest!

This 2 day event will also feature live music from several bands.

Get your 2 day pass at Franklin St. Tavern or Piston’s.

It’s way late…let’s make a play date at CMoE!

Mom’s bringing juice boxes and snacks, AKA cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, and for once she’s letting us dance in the street!

Tickets are only $30 for all the fun.

Here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide:

PG – Dope Hip Hop Show ft. ETA/Brandon Gabriel/Ali Buckets

Wired Coffeehouse – Together in Dust EP Release “Alive in the Valley”

Local Voices: Concerts on the Lawn – RoSco Folk (Oaklyn Branch Library)

Lamasco Bar & Grill – Rare Dog Days & The Jangle Sheep

Lyle’s Sportszone – Retro Shock



Moving on to Saturday, it’s opening day of the Franklin St. Bazaar!

And it’s not just shopping for vegetables and local goodies; there are tons of activities happening like yoga, live music, free guitar lessons, and more!

Also, Dragon Boat Racing returns to deaconess Sports Park!

This ancient Chinese tradition pits teams racing each other in 40 foot canoe like boats.

Even if you’re not racing, it’s a blast to watch!

And who can resist an event with the name Happy Fest?

Treasures & Pleasures in Newburgh is celebrating their birthday by throwing a party for YOU!

Shop their specials, treat yourself to some henna, or even a psychic reading from 12-5pm.

And everyone is invited to the HOLA Festival and Latino Expo at historic Bosse Field.

Sample foods from over 20 vendors, inflatables, and games are available for the kids, and a Latin Grammy Award winning band is performing!

Entry is $5 for adults.

The Canine Carnival & Mardi Paws Ball is Saturday at Tropicana.

Enjoy a Cajun buffet and carnival entertainment for only $45 per person.

All proceeds benefit the homeless dogs of It Takes a Village.

Don’t forget that you can always check that city calendar for more, like a Renaissance Fair at Wesselman Woods, a bike show, Dad’s Arcade Day, Hoop classes and more!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premiere Designs: Donna Robinson

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments