Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

But, we’re going to start with an Owensboro event…OMG Con is back!

This 3 day event features cosplay, video games, vendors, and special guests like Rikki Simons, the voice of “Gir” in “Invader Zim”, all at the Owensboro Convention Center.

We’ve talked about Parade of Homes all wee, but did you know there is a mini PoH?

“Cottages for Kids” is open from one to six pm today and tomorrow, as part of the PoH.

Located at 5991 Brookstone Dr. in Newburgh, this is one of your last chances to see the cottages and buy a raffle ticket.

Get one for $10, or 3 for $25.

Love old school Jazz?

Jive After 5: Gretchin Irons & Ray Major is tonight at 5:30!

(Press play for a sneak peek, I sing to Shelby…)



Best part? ZERO COVER.

Art in Bloom returns to the Evansville Museum of Arts, History, and Science.

This event pairs works from the permanent collection with live floral displays created by the area’s leading designers.

Tickets can be purchased at the museum’s website.

And here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide:

PG: Dope Hip Hop Show with Murphy’s Horizon, Ner Angelo and more.

KC’s Timeout Lounge: Osiella

Bokeh Lounge: Latin Dance Party with The Milenio Salsa Band. (free dance lessons beforehand)

Lamasco Bar & Grill: Groovement

Lyle’s Sportszone: Zach Evans

And Saturday is a whole Day of Drag at Bokeh Lounge with FREE Drag Queen Bingo from 2-5 (part camp, part audience participation, all comedy, this ain’t your Grandma’s bingo), then a Straight Drag show with characters from The Best Day Ever Evansville and What’s Wrong with You Man performing Drag for the first time!

#HILARIOUS

The show is also free, and all tips go to the Tri State Alliance.

Press play for the rest of my picks like the Gym of a Sale, Smashville 6, Will Run for Beer, and more!

