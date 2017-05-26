Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s FRIDAY, y’all!!!

Time to start thinking about the weekend, and I’ve got a list of fun things for you to choose from.

Right down the street from 44News is Evansville’s Downtown Farmers’ Market.

It’s open from 8am to 1pm, and you can shop for local produce, artisan crafts, and there will be food trucks!

(There will also be food trucks at Carson’s Brewery tonight.)

And downtown will be buzzing with bicycles tonight!

This month’s Critical Mass starts at the Four Freedoms monument at 7pm, don’t forget your helmet!

Here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide:

PG – Rad Punk Rock Show

Bokeh Lounge – Love Junkies

Lamasco Bar & Grill – 3lectric Angel

KC’s Marina Pointe – January Noise

Cavanaugh’s – Matt Clark

Have a dino junkie in the family?

Take them to “Jurassic Quest” at Old National Events Plaza.

Go back in time 65 million years as you walk through an exhibit featuring over 80 life sized animatronic dinosaurs!

That starts at 9am and runs until 8pm, and will also have walking dinosaur rides, fossil digs, baby dinos and more.





Ever wanted to try Pole Fitness?

Anti Gravity is celebrating their 1st birthday Saturday from 3-9pm with prizes and performances.

Check out the Lowrider Bike Show at Garvin Park Saturday.

Free food, free drinks, free music, games and prizes AND they’re raffling off 3 nice, refurbished bicycles!

Grab your best looking white attire for the All White Party at El Rio.

There are VIP tickets available, the party starts at 9pm.

Sunday from noon to 5pm, you can visit the Dream car Museum for their Dreaming of a Cure ahow.

Also Sunday, the Bokeh Big Band returns with their Jazz stylings, Song House is back at Lamasco with a drum circle and shenanigans, and Wayback Burgers is hosting a car show to benefit ARC of Evansville.

Nothing tickle your fancy?

Head on over to that city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

