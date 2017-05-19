Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

I’ve got several ways for you to have an adventure this weekend!

First up, visit one of the newest, and most eclectic galleries in the area.

StaC Art Gallery‘s “People and Places” art show is tonight from 6-9, and features the works of Josh Gipson and Dawn Murtaugh.

There will be live music from JILT, and it’s FREE!

#RoadTrip to Jasper today for their “Give Where You Live Day”.

20+ local businesses are offering deals on shopping, fitness, food and more, all day long!

Then stay for the Variety Show.

For just $10, you’ll be treated to live music, dancing, comedy, magic, and more!

And the MayDay Film Festival starts at Showplace Cinemas East and runs through Saturday night.

See short and feature films, local and national.

Tickets are just $5 for an all weekend pass!

And they’re opening up at 7:30pm tonight with a comedy show featuring Rachael Goldman and Gavin Eddings!

The Old National Events Plaza will be RUMBLING as the stars of WWE NXT are live!

Doors open at 6pm, the fighting begins at 7:30.

Be ready to rumble!





And here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide:

PG will host a Post Punk Show featuring Lung, Anwar Sadat, and Spandrels.

Reverend jack lays it down at Bokeh Lounge.

Goose takes the stage at Lamasco Bar & Grill.

Phreak Show is down by the river at KC’s Marina Pointe.

And Tropicana is rocking with Your 80’s Mixtape.

And there’s SO much happening Saturday, like the EPD Foundation’s SWAT Challenge on Riverside Drive.

This fun and challenging 5K features obstacles, tires, and even has competitors climbing up a parking structure with a sandbag!

You’ll have to press PLAY on the video above for the rest, and find so much more like Micro (midget) Wrestling, MaiFest at Germania, and a free movie night at Secret Headquarters on that calendar at TheBestDayEverEvansville.com

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider.



