Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

Friday means I get to wear two hats here at 44News; I’m their Entertainment Insider, but I also join them as Host of Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville to give you an exciting list of weekend events.

Meteorologist Jackie Brown says things will clear up tonight, and the weekend is going to be gorgeous.

Today you can head over to CMoE for this week’s pop up.

Create and play with sock puppets and explore puppetry at 10:30, 12:30, and then 2pm!

The Gigantic Gem & Mineral Trunk Show at the Bead Angel continues today from 10:30am to 7pm.

Peruse thousands of pounds of stones, crystals, fossils, jewelry, beads and more.

You might even find something special for your mom!

Also tonight is the “This is Not an Art Exhibit” opening at Rumjahn Gallery & Framery.

Contrary to its name, this event WILL be an art show featuring my favorite group of artists, The Arts Council of Doom!

It’s free and open to the public, and there will be wine and hors d’oeuvres.



Also tonight, spring into summer with a garden party on the lawn at Willard Library.

Enjoy Indiana’s oldest library while socializing and shopping. Munch on hors d’oeuvres and hear live music by Monte Skelton.

Evill-Fest begins tonight at PG!

This 3 day hardcore, metal, and punk fest features 20 bands at the all ages venue on West Franklin Street.

Friday and Sunday are $5, Saturday is $8, or buy a 3 day pass for just $15!

Saturday, go fly a kite at Tessa’s Kite Festival.

This sweet event at Robert’s Park is a way to remember children that are gone too soon.

Like Parkour and free running?

Join fellow enthusiasts at the Pagoda downtown at noon. VERY COOL.

Press play on the video above to see the rest of my picks, and find more adventure ideas by checking that city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And I got a #SneakPeek of the Evansville Ballet’s “Snow White” opening this weekend:

