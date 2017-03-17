Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

Our Weather BAE, Jackie Brown, says grab an umbrella for today, and Saturday is warm and clear, so let’s get to it.

I gave you a #Sneak Peek of Reitz High School’s Production of The Wizard of Oz,

and you can catch the talented students with a bunch of little Munchkins tonight, two times on Saturday, and there’s a Sunday matinee.

Tickets are ten for adults, seven dollars for students.



And Harrison High School presents the Roald Dahl classic, “James and the Giant Peach”!

The show opens tonight and runs through the weekend.

Jason Wilber has performed at Carnegie Hall, the London Palladium, and more, singing and playing for John Prine!

And tonight he will be performing at a house concert at 44 Washington Ave.

Guess what?

PG is celebrating their FOURTH BIRTHDAY!

The party will feature a collective Art show, and music from Hyper Tensions, Nagas, and Boneclaw.

That starts at 7pm, and there’s no cover for the show.

And here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide:

Fortag returns to KC’s Timeout Lounge, Mojo’s Boneyard will have the Amazing Soul Crackers, local favorites Jenny’s Bad Hair Day will get you dancing at Bokeh Lounge, and the Jaden Carlson Band comes to Lamasco Bar & Grill.

I didn’t forget about St. Patrick’s Day parties…

At 6pm, Carson’s Brewery starts partying, with Monte Skelton playing, the Duffy Shuffle food truck, a kit contest, giant Jenga, and Ker-plunk!

There’s also a DJ Dance Party at Backstage and Static Mojo St. Patty’s Party at Ri Ra Irish Pub.

