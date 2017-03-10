Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s time to plan your weekend Adventure!

Meteorologist Jackie Brown says it’s going to be clear, but cold, so grab a coat before heading out.

First up, is a sweet date night idea, “Around the World with Cedric Hustace” Art Opening at The Rumjahn Gallery & Framery is today from 4pm-8pm.





North High School presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” tonight, Saturday, and Sunday in the Hoover Performing Arts Center.

And winner of 8 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, “Once” is tonight at the Old National Events Plaza.

You can see “Seussical the Musical” at D’Alto Studio of Performing Arts tonight, Saturday, and Sunday.

The show is under an hour, which is perfect for kids, and tickets are just $10 and $8.

Here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide: Rosedale and Eric Delong will be at Wired Coffeehouse beginning at 7pm.

Drool, Schiele’s Green, and Days of Child play PG Art Gallery tonight, keep in mind that PG is an all ages venue and my teenager has seen some amazing bands there!

The 2012 winner of Guitar Center’s Battle of the Blues, Boscoe France and his band will be at Mojo’s Boneyard.

The Love Junkies rock Bokeh Lounge, and Justin Kalk takes the stage at

Lamasco Bar & Grill.

Press play for the rest of my picks, and see more on the city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville!

