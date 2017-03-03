Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

Hooray for Friday!

Calling all Country Music fans, Clint Black is at the Victory Theatre tonight at 7pm. Tickets start at $36.

Also tonight, Evansville Civic Theatre presents “Love, Loss & What I Wore”.

This funny and poignant play is a series of beautiful monologues about women’s relationships and the connection between wardrobe and life changing moments.

And it’s Comedy Night at Someplace Else!

Headliner Danny Browning HAS SHARED (Shelby misspoke) the stage with names like Louis CK, Jim Norton, and Carlos Mencia.

The price is five dollars at the door with seating beginning at 6:30pm.

The last show was standing room only, so get there early.





It’s a great night for live, local music in Evansville…OR you can come to Jasper and see me and other local faves at “Will Read and Sing For Food”!

#ShamelessPlug

And Saturday the Spring Mini Book Sale at the EVPL begins and runs through Sunday.

And this is a sweet idea, “Tea With a Twist” at Acropolis.

Pearls of Purity invites woman ages 8 to 108 for an afternoon of fellowship.

Press play to see the rest of my picks for the weekend, and as always, you can find more on the city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

