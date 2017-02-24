Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

Meteorologist Jackie Brown says that after today’s severe weather threat disappears, we’ll have 40’s to 50’s (so not bad) for the rest of the weekend.

And you know what?

It’s Mardi Gras time here in Evansville!





You asked for it, they’re doing it…

A bigger, better Mardi Gras is coming to Franklin Street!

Two nights, one ten dollar armband for both nights and all bars.

There will be a trolley service on Franklin, as well as to Haynie’s Corner for their first Mardi Gras celebration: The Real Creole Deal!

Free cab rides with Logan’s Promise.

And D’Alto Studio of Performing Arts’ production of “The Lion King” opens tonight and runs through Sunday.

Tonight is your last chance for the annual reading of a collection of hilarious and poignant stories, “The Vagina Monologues” at USI.

Doors open at 6:30pm, tickets are $7, and 90% of the proceeds go to Willow Tree of Posey County.

Saturday at 11am, you can celebrate the life of Evansville native Tom Glass at UE’s Shanklin Theatre.

Following the event, you can go ti the Evansville African American Museum and view their permanent Ron Glass exhibit for free!

You’ll catch me emceeing “Scrabble Smackdown”, singing with Logan Dyer and friends at Jive After 5 Saturday, the Oscar Viewing Party on Sunday, then I’ll be jetting off for “Randy and Lahey LIVE”!

See my EXCLUSIVE and uncut Interview with the two stars of “Trailer Park Boys” here: “Cheesburger Liquor Party with Randy & Lahey UNCUT”

And find lots more ways to plan your weekend Adventure by visiting the city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

