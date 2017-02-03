44News | Evansville, IN

Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

February 3rd, 2017 44News This Morning, Entertainment

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Our resident Weather Bae, Jackie Brown, says it’s going to warm up this weekend.

So, it’s the perfect time to get out and enjoy some fun events in the area!

I’ve carefully selected something for everyone, from a lecture series and live music to sweet treats at two different chocolate themed events.

Press play below to see my picks for this weekend, and find even more events on that enormous city calendar at TheBestDayEverEvansville.com!

Click this link for a full Sneak Peek of “A Chocolate Affair”: “A Chocolate Affair”.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device?

I got you.

Download the 44News app here: 44News App.

Gretchin Irons

Gretchin Irons

44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.