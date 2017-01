Jackie is predicting not-so-good weather, but there’s SO many fun things happening, so don’t let Mother Nature scare you.

Press play below to hear all of my picks for this weekend.

Nothing tickles your fancy?

Find more events on the city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.



Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments