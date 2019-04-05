Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

The weekend is upon us, and if it snuck up on you, I’ve come up with a list of some of the fun happening in our area.

Local police officers, firefighters and EMS have been training for months, preparing to take each other on all in the name of charity.

And as part of all of the boxing excitement, the guns and hoses contenders will be at KC’s Time Out Lounge tonight for the official weigh-in!

Meet the guys and see if they play the role and start some beef after they step off the scale.

You have 4 opportunities this weekend to discover the full story of Disney’s “Frozen” like never before at Disney on Ice Presents: Frozen!

Join Anna… As Olaf, Kristoff and Sven help her find Elsa and bring back summer.



Delight in unforgettable music, amazing special effects, and astonishing skating.

It’s First Fridays at the museum, if you’ve seen that on the calendar, that means you get in for free today!

It’s a great way to spend time with the family, or start a date night.

Looking to dance to the beat?

Here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide:

Bokeh Lounge is celebrating one year under new ownership with the OohLaLas, it’s “Country Music Night” at Time Out, Shane Esplenaub takes the stage at Kevin’s Backstage Bar and Grill, and EDM DJ Evvolve presents:T3l3port and Friends at Lamasco.

Looking for steals and deals Saturday?

We’ve got a few…

New Tech Institute is hosting a yard sale and charity cookout – both are senior project events and both will benefit local charities that help the homeless in Evansville.

Everyone is welcome to shop for treasures at Bethlehem UCC’s bi-annual rummage sale.

This youth-led sale will benefit their new kitchen remodeling project.

And YART–a yard sale for art–will be at Angel Mounds.

This event is where you can grab a hot piece of local art for 50 dollars or less!

Wesselman Woods is celebrating Easter early with Easter Eggs with Ollie!

Learn about eggs and egg-layers, with special guest Ollie the chicken!

This program includes a make-and-take egg craft, and is free with regular Nature Center admission.

And all the way from Ireland…Jig Jam is performing at the Murphy Auditorium in New Harmony!

The group blends the best of traditional Irish music with Bluegrass and Americana in a new genre, which has been branded as I-grass .

Tickets are 35 dollars for adults, 15 for students.

And the Fabulous Fur Ball is tonight!

Start your evening sipping a signature cocktail and browsing the silent auction while listening to acoustic music by Tony Henning.

Enjoy a fabulous plated dinner then sing, dance and laugh with music and comedy by Midwest Dueling Pianos!

General admission tickets are $45 per person, 2 for $80.

Also on the city calendar: Drag Me to Brunch, Garland to Gershwin, a lip sync battle, a benefit game at Swonder Ice Arena and more.

Check it out, find something fun, then get out and have The Best Day Ever.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments