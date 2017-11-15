Home Kentucky Weekend Closures Set for Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County November 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Some weekend closures are set for the Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County. A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be repairing one of the eastern approach spans. Crews are closing the bridge to all traffic for two weekends in a row, beginning Friday, December 1st at 6 p.m. through Monday, December 4th at 5 a.m.

The bridge will also be closed between Friday, December 8th at 6 p.m. and Monday, December 11th at 5 a.m.

Crews are required to reopen the bridge to traffic during the week.

During these closures traffic that normally uses U.S. 60 between Henderson and Owensboro will detour via the Audubon Parkway.

The Spottsville Bridge has been restricted to one lane of traffic with alternating flow and an 18-ton weight limit since October 5th. Inspectors found issues with some steel sections on one of the east approach spans. Originally, the bridge was restricted to an eight-ton load limit.

About 3,000 vehicles cross the Spottsville bridge in an average day.

