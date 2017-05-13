Home Kentucky Week Long Investigation Ends in Hartford Mans Arrest May 13th, 2017 Bri Williams Kentucky Pinterest

A week long investigation ended in an arrest of one Hartford, Kentucky man.

51-year-old Jacob Berry was arrested after Kentucky State Police received information that Berry was using Facebook while being on the Kentucky Sex Offender registry list.

Police were able to locate Berry at the Cadillac Motel in Owensboro, without incident.

Berry is facing charges of failure to comply with sex offender registry. He is currently being held in the Ohio County Detention Center.

