Wednesday Morning Carjacking Leaves Man Unconscious

Evansville Police are investigating an early morning carjacking on the city’s east side. Police were called to the Chuckles gas station on South Green River Road around 4:00am Wednesday. Police say, the victim was attacked in his car by two males, who beat him unconscious, then left him on a nearby sidewalk. According to the police report, the suspects too a cell phone, wallet, and keys. Officers later located the vehicle in the 2100 block of Covert Avenue.

