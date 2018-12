Home Kentucky Webster GBB Stays Undefeated, Beats OC in OIT Championship December 22nd, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

The Webster County girls basketball team improved to 12-0 on the season with a 53-34 win over Owensboro Catholic in the Owensboro Invitational Tournament championship game.

Next up for the Trojans is a date with the State Farm Classic tournament.

Play starts on Dec. 27.

Comments

comments