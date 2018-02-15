Home Kentucky Webster County Teacher Indicted On Child Pornography, Drug Charges February 15th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A Webster County teacher is indicted on child pornography and drug charges. Lucia Jenkins was indicted on Wednesday afternoon on several charges including 10 counts of Possession of Child Porn and 21 counts of Trafficking a Controlled Substance – Meth.

Authorities say they found pictures of a minor in a sexual performance on Jenkins phone while conducting a death investigation. She is also accused of trafficking meth within 1,000 feet of a school.

Jason West, also accused of trafficking drugs, was indicted on two counts trafficking drugs within 1,000 feet of a school.

Jenkins and West are scheduled to appear in court on April 18th at 8 a.m.

