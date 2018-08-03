Home Indiana Webster County Teacher Facing Child Pornography Charges Federally Indicted August 3rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A former Webster County Middle School teacher facing child pornography charges has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

According to the federal district court indictment dated July 11th, Lucia Jenkins will face three counts in federal court. Jenkins was accused of having child pornography on her phone late last year.

Jenkins was set to appear in circuit court today after a June 22nd appearance was continued. Her last appearance was April 22nd.

Steven Gold, special prosecutor in the case, said the delay in the case has been directly caused by the federal action against Jenkins.

“We’ve been waiting, seeing what they were going to do,” Gold said during a lull in proceedings Friday.

Gold said the case went to the federal level because the images involved in the investigation were being shared by a network around the country.

The federal indictment charges claim that Jenkins sent and received images depicting underage subjects engaged in sexual acts on or around September 25th of last year, which account for two counts of the indictment. The third count is from the presence of images on an iPhone Jenkins owned when it was confiscated during a drug investigation.

These three counts carry a penalty of no less than five and no more than 20 years in federal penitentiary, as well as a possible $250,000 fine for each.

Jenkins also faces 21 counts of complicity first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, two counts of trafficking a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, complicity third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, and complicity trafficking in marijuana.

She is currently being held in a federal facility in Oklahoma, and will return for an appearance on September 21st in circuit court.

