Webster County Teacher Arrested After Child Porn Allegedly Found On Phone

A Webster County Middle School teacher is behind bars after police say they found child pornography on her phone.

Troopers were called to help the Webster County Coroner’s Office with a death investigation that occurred on September 13th.

During the investigation, investigators obtained a search warrant and found several photographs that depicted a minor in a sexual performance on 48-year-old Lucia Jenkins’ phone.

KSP arrested Jenkins on Monday night, and she is being held in the Webster County Jail. Jenkins is charged with four counts of Possess or View Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance of a Minor.

This investigation is ongoing.

The Webster County School District Superintendent, Dr. Rachel Yarbrough released a statement about Jenkins arrest. Dr. Rachel Yarbrough said “Our first priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of all Webster County students. To my knowledge at this time, I have no reason to believe the arrest is associated with a school-related incident. However, we will conduct an internal investigation into this matter and will fully cooperate with the ongoing Kentucky State Police investigation. Every precaution will be taken to protect and ensure the safety of our students.”

