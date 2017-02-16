Home Kentucky Webster County Schools to Close Friday Due to Widespread Illness February 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A fourth Kentucky school district is closing due to widespread illness. Webster County Schools will close Friday, February 17th. There will be no school activities Friday.

Students will have to make this day up, and all schools will be back in session Monday, February 20th.

The girls and boys game at UHA Thursday night is also canceled.

Other school districts have closed their doors due to widespread flu outbreaks, including Muhlenberg, Ohio, and Hancock counties.

For more information about the flu nationwide, visit CDC Flu Summary.

Comments

comments