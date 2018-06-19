Providence, KY Petitions For Wet-Dry Vote

Authorities are currently investigating illegal alcohol sales at Providence’s VFW. That investigation prompted people who live in that town to start a petition to go from dry to wet.

44News spoke with some residents who believe going wet could benefit the community.

“I’m for it. Why waste your money going to Madisonville or somewhere else?” asked Jennifer McVay of Webster County.

The petition has quite a bit of support, but it’s also been met with some resistance.

“I want to keep it dry. Ain’t nobody needs to drink alcohol,” says Jimmy Sigler

“It’s been there forever. I mean it’s not anything new it’s been there as long as I’ve been here. My mom and dad… When they were alive, they went out there for dances and drank,” said McVay.

“I don’t agree if they have alcohol at the VFW because this is a dry county,” says Sigler.

No one in Providence is legally allowed to sell alcohol, but they do have the right to petition. In order for the wet-dry vote to make it on the ballot, this petition must have signatures from 250 registered voters.

